Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 27 (ANI): Punjab police on Saturday said it has seized nine illegal liquor storage and distribution points in Majitha, Ajnala and Attari sub-divisions in Amritsar district and recovered 1,230.79 litre liquor.

DGP Punjab Dinkar Gupta said that Amritsar (Rural) Police have launched a special drive for three days and seized nine such illegal liquor distribution centres based on the information from local intelligence sources.

"FIRs have also been registered in every case of seizure, and the accused, including the owners of such illegal liquor centres, which constitute the final backward linkage in these cases, have been booked, and arrests made," said Gupta, according to an official release of Punjab police.

Gupta said that further raids and seizures were being planned across the district Amritsar (Rural) as part of the strict zero-tolerance strategy against illegal liquor smuggling and distribution. (ANI)

