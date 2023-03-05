Lucknow, Mar 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said his government is running a campaign under 'Mission Rozgar' that will provide jobs to more than two crore youths in the next three-four years.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day 'Lucknow Kaushal Mahotsav', Adityanath said by developing the skills of UP's youth, the state can play the role of the growth engine of the country's economy.

The government has started 'CM Apprenticeship Training' and seven-and-a-half-lakh youth of the state will be covered under the scheme, the CM said at the event jointly organised by the National Skill Development Mission and the Uttar Pradesh government.

Under the apprenticeship scheme, the government and the industry together will give an honorarium to the youth studying in universities and colleges, he said. They will be connected with experiential work and new training.

"The presence of 112 companies in this festival proves that we have potential. The move to connect thousands of youth with jobs and employment is related to the campaign to link Uttar Pradesh's scale with skill," he said.

The UP CM pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Skill Development Mission has given a new identity, platform and flight to the aspirations of crores of youth of the country.

He said within the last six years, the state government has carried out skill development of 16 lakh youth through the PM Skill Development Mission, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission and Shram and Seva Yojana.

"A few days ago, our government entered into an agreement with Tata Technology to connect the youth of Uttar Pradesh with skill development. Through this, 35,000 youth will be given on-job and apprenticeship training," he said.

Companies coming to the state have been told to contribute to the skill development of the youth of the place where they plan to set up their industries, the CM said.

"Now, our youth will not have to migrate as they will get employment in villages and districts. UP will be able to play the role of growth engine of the country's economy," the chief minister said.

