Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that over 25 crore saplings were planted in the state on Sunday.

"I am happy that we have achieved our goal of planting 25 crore saplings in one day. We have planted over 25.75 crore saplings in the State today," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told ANI.

"Amid coronavirus crisis, social distancing was followed, it was tried that children and elderly were kept away from the programme. The different departments of the state government, social workers, and environmental awareness organizations contributed to making the record of planting 26 crore sapling in the state," he said.

Adityanath said, "I thank everyone including the forest department team that has been working for the past one year to achieve this."

"On the areas in the banks of rivers Ganga and Gomti, the planting of saplings have been done. We will try to achieve 35 crore planting of saplings in the future," he added. (ANI)

