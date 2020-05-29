India News | Over 250 Migrants Head Home on Shramik Trains from Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): More than 250 migrant workers have left Poonch district for their home district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"They are being sent by buses to Katra where they will board special trains tomorrow for their home district in Uttar Pradesh," an official said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Veerendra Kumar Dies at 84: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Condoles Death of Rajya Sabha Member and MD of Mathrubhumi Daily.

With their faces covered with masks, stranded migrants were seen standing in neat rows to board the buses as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The Indian Railways has transported 48 lakhs passengers to their home states through Shramik Special trains.

Also Read | People Arrive at Ghazipur Fruit & Vegetable Market to Make Purchases Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

The Railways Ministry had said yesterday that a total of 3,543 Shramik Special trains have been operationalized from various states across the country in the last 26 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)