Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Over 2,800 cases of cyber crime were reported in Mumbai in 2021, city police chief Hemant Nagrale said on Tuesday, blaming the time-consuming procedures of social media intermediaries for the low detection rate of such offences.

Nagrale was speaking to reporters at an event organised for the publication of Annual Report-2021.

A total of 2,883 cyber crime cases were reported in the city in 2021, which is 448 cases more than offences registered in 2020, the city police commissioner said.

As many as 2,435 and 2,518 cases were reported in 2020 and 2019 respectively, he said.

The police had detected 16 per cent of the cases in 2021, while the detection rate was 9 per cent in 2020 and 14 per cent in 2019, he said.

Talking about the low detection rate of cyber crime cases, Nagrale said, "Cyber crimes are faceless and servers used in such offences are mostly located out of India."

"Social media intermediaries do not respond in a time-bound manner and ask for mutual legal assistance treaty and letter rogatory procedures, which can be time consuming," the police chief said.

Cyber fraudsters use VPN, tor browsers and masking techniques that make it difficult to identify them, he said.

The accused in cases of cyber fraud are often located out of Maharashtra. Few of the prominent places that emerged recently were Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, which are densely populated states, making it difficult to trace the culprits, he said.

Investigating officers at local police stations need to be trained in cyber investigations, Nagrale said.

While initially there was only one cyber police station in Mumbai, the city now has five police stations in each region that work under the crime branch, he said.

The detection rate in regional cyber police stations was 59 per cent, which is better than the 13 per cent rate at regular police stations, he said.

"We are in the process of developing these units and training officers for detection of more cyber cases," Nagrale said.

