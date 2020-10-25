Sheikhpura (Bihar), Oct 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Sunday slammed Bihar's ruling JD(U) and opposition RJD over the issues of amendments in the citizenship act and the NRC as he addressed a poll rally here.

While the Centre has said it will implement both the measures, the RJD has remained "silent" and BJP ally JD(U) has given "misleading" statements, Owaisi said. He said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not only "trouble" Muslims and Dalits, but would impact 50 per cent of India's population. "Assam is a case in point. As many as 20 lakh people don't find themselves in the NRC list there. Out of which only 5 lakhs are Muslims, the rest 15 lakhs are Hindus," he said.

He said the government should focus on issues such as education, employment and health rather than the CAA and the NRC.

The Hyderbabad MP's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is a part of the multi parties alliance in the Bihar polls with Uttar Pradesh leader Mayawati's BSP and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).

Kushwaha, who was present at the rally, said Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar pushed Bihar back in the 30 years of their respective rules in the state.

He appealed to the people to vote for their candidates, promising a bright future for the state if given the chance to govern.

Kushwaha has been declared as the chief ministerial candidate of the grouping.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)