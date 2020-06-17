Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
India News | Pak Army Shells Forward Areas Along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 10:24 PM IST
India News | Pak Army Shells Forward Areas Along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) Pakistani troops shelled various forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, promoting the Indian Army to give a befitting reply, officials said.

"At around 7.15 pm, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and resorting to intense shelling of mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district," a defence spokesperson said.

"The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he said.

Firing and shelling between the two sides were continuing when the last report came in, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

