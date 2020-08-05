Jammu, August 5: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling on forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

The shelling from across the border started in the Krishnagati sector around 7.00 pm, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said. Independence Day 2020: Jammu & Kashmir Raj Bhavan Cancels 'At Home' Function In View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

In the shelling, one cattle shed was damaged, they said. The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire 49 times last month and shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara and Baramulla districts on a daily basis.

