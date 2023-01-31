Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday termed the success of film Pathaan a victory of positive thinking, and a fitting reply to BJP's negative politics.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Pathan becoming a superhit is a victory of positive thinking in the country and in the world, and it is a befitting reply to the negative politics of the BJP."

Also Read | Depression over Southwest BoB Moved Nearly Westwards and Lay Centered at 1730 IST of Today … – Latest Tweet by India Meteorological Department.

Several Hindu rights activists had called for the boycott of the film, which has since its release posted record-breaking revenues.

In the run up to the film, and even after its release, goons across states vandalised cinema halls and tore the film's posters.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Meets Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Says 'Adani Gadot Set To Transform Haifa Port Into a Landmark'.

A boycott call was made and trended on Twitter ostensibly over the film's female lead Deepika Padukone's outfit – its cut and colour – in one of the film's songs.

The spy thriller has broken many box office records and has raised over Rs 500 crore gross worldwide since its release on January 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)