Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): In a case of medical apathy, patients were seen being treated outside a private clinic in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district amid COVID-19 pandemic.

People can be seen lying on beds with drips on their hands outside the clinic under a tree in the video that went viral.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Subodh Kumar Sharma said action will be taken against culprits.

"A video of Siddiqui Nursing Home located in Saifni of Shahabad block is going viral in which patients are being treated outside the clinic. For this, a committee has been formed which will investigate the matter. Action will be taken if found guilty," Dr Sharma said.

A total of 5,827 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of active cases to 66,874 in the state.

According to the data, as many as 6,596 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours after getting recovered.

The recovery rate has reached 79.39 per cent while 4,953 people have died due to the virus so far in the state. (ANI)

