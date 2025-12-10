Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister and Guntur YSRCP District President Ambati Rambabu condemned Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, stating that Pawan's only guiding principle today is 'blindly obeying' Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday.

Addressing the media at his Guntur camp office, Ambati said Pawan Kalyan has "switched off his brain" for Chandrababu's benefit and attacks YS Jagan Mohan Reddy only when Naidu instructs him.

Also Read | New US Visa Rule: US Expands Online Presence Checks for H-1B and H-4 Visa Applicants.

He criticised Pawan for becoming politically immature, 'even more immature than Lokesh', and falling into severe political bankruptcy, where he cannot question Chandrababu's misdeeds because he is busy taking favours from him.

Ambati said, "For 18 months, the coalition government has pursued only one agenda, which is hounding YS Jagan and suppressing the YSRCP's movement against the privatisation of government medical colleges. Instead of addressing people's issues and election promises, the TDP-JSP-BJP coalition is engaging in diversionary politics through coordinated media attacks. Unable to digest the massive public support Jagan continues to receive, even during court appearances, the coalition resorts to character assassination and malicious propaganda, even dragging temples into politics."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Talks With Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu; Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance on Terror.

Ambati said every attempt to weaken YS Jagan's image has only backfired.

He slammed Pawan Kalyan for abandoning the people who voted for him and for reducing his own party to a mere appendage of Chandrababu.

He said, "While Jagan raised key public issues in his detailed press meet, coalition leaders, including Pawan, focused only on twisting the Parakamani case into propaganda."

Ambati reminded Pawan that YS Jagan had built and inaugurated the highly secure Parakamani building, and that comparing a Rs. 70,000 theft to the Rs. 14 crore worth of assets safeguarded was shameful. Pawan's contradictory statements on faith and ideology, Ambati said, have left the public questioning what religion, principles, or beliefs he truly follows. In each election, Pawan changes his stand only to serve Chandrababu, ultimately reducing himself to a political puppet.

Ambati questioned why Pawan never speaks about real temple-related scandals under Chandrababu: the 2003 demolition of the thousand-pillar mandapam at Tirumala, the destruction of over 40 temples in Vijayawada, the deaths of 29 pilgrims in the Godavari Pushkar stampede, attempts to sell 50 TTD properties, the Simhachalam hundi theft, the Ahobilam hundi case, the Ramatheertham idol desecration and Chandrababu giving ₹5 lakh to the accused, or the silk vastrams scam in TTD. Pawan, he said, remains silent because he is dependent on Chandrababu. But when it comes to blaming YS Jagan, he wastes no time and repeats whatever Naidu tells him.

Ambati emphasised that " Under YS Jagan's rule, hundreds of temples were renovated, reconstructed and revived, and Hindu dharma flourished with dignity. Unlike Pawan, who changes his religious and political stance for convenience, YS Jagan has always upheld integrity in thought, word, and action."

Ambati concluded that no amount of mudslinging by Chandrababu or Pawan can diminish YS Jagan's character or the trust people have in him. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)