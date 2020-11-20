Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena on Friday quit the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls with Kalyan making a declaration that his party will work for the victory of BJP in the polls.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy met Kalyan seeking support in GHMC Elections.

Reddy said, "The country is supporting Narendra Modi and the BJP government. On a greater level, Telangana people are wanting a change. They are wanting houses without floods and corruption-free rule. The public wants practical development than graphical development."

"We can see the trust of people that all these can be done with BJP. We asked Janasena to come with us. Pawan also told that we will work for the victory. Hyderabad public will get change and Janasena will be a part of it," he added.

Pawan Kalyan said, "Janasena is not contesting GHMC Elections. The nominations should be withdrawn. Janasena party workers should work with BJP."

"We will work along with BJP for a change. We should do it for Hyderabad and I will talk with my party workers. Nobody should be disheartened. We will work with BJP even in the future," he added.

Elections for the GHMC will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4, Telangana State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi had said on November 17. (ANI)

