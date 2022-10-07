Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Thursday said people of the Adampur assembly segment want his son Bhavya to contest next month's bypoll from the seat.

Bishnoi and he has conveyed this public sentiment to the party.

Also Read | Delhi: Girl Among 5 Teenagers Apprehended in Separate Murder Cases.

Interacting with reporters in Panchkula after a party meeting, the BJP leader said a detailed discussion on the Adampur bypoll and the upcoming panchayat polls in the state were discussed.

The date for the panchayat polls is expected to be announced on Friday.

Also Read | Agra Fire: Over 650 Coolers Destroyed As Blaze Engulfs Factory in Nangla Kaale; No Casualties Reported.

"I have conveyed the sentiments of the people of Adampur. They want Bhavya to contest this time from the segment. I have kept this before the party and they have to make a final decision," Bishnoi said.

The meeting was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Home Minister Anil Vij, state BJP chief O P Dhankar and Biplab Kumar Deb, the party's Haryana affairs in-charge.

Bishnoi's resignation as the Congress MLA in August necessitated the bypoll for the Adampur seat in Hisar district. He later joined the BJP on August 4.

The bypoll is going to be a litmus test for Bishnoi, the younger son of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal, as the seat has been their stronghold for the past five decades.

"Whenever polls in Adampur are held, it is not about Kuldeep, Bhajan Lal or Bhavya, it is Adampur segment versus others," Bishnoi said.

"I have held an extensive tour of Adampur and like before, the people are showering their love and blessings. After a gap of 26 years, we (the Bhajan Lal family) are fighting this poll while being in the government. And people know that development works will be further accelerated if the BJP wins," he added.

Bhavya, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hisar, quit the Congress in August.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)