Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the Finance and planning department, on Saturday said prices of petrol and diesel will rise further.

When asked about the rising trends of fuel prices immediately after five state election results, Pawar said, "The prices will rise further. This is happening because of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. The price of petrol has been impacted globally."

Also Read | Namaz Offered by Muslim Girl in Classroom at Madhya Pradesh College, Probe Ordered.

He further added, "We understand the need of common citizen, and so we have tried to give some relief to the people of Maharashtra through the recently announced state budget, where the taxes on LPG and CNG have been waived off. This will benefit the women using LPG gas as well as the owner of the auto and other gas run vehicles. A total of 1,000 cr of tax has been waived off."

Pawar said, "Our efforts are ultimately to strike a balance between development and also give some relief to the common citizen from rising fuel prices."

Also Read | Maharashtra Records 138 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death in Past 24 Hours.

During his interaction with media Ajit Pawar also reiterated that there is no danger to the ongoing Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and it's running smoothly,

Pawar said that "Don't ask me anything about who said what about our government tenure etc, ask me questions about development work, I am not interested in all those controversies. Recently we have successfully completed our budget session, where we passed 17 legislations."

"In our budget also we have tried to give consideration to all, be it farmers, women, students etc. during the session some people (BJP leaders) were giving dates stating that the MVA government will topple. We have been seeing and listening to this for the last two and a half years," Pawar said.

He added, "I want to assure the citizens of Maharashtra that till Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are together, this government will run smoothly." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)