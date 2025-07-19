New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the Met office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with showers during the day, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 56 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

