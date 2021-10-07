Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) A pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant with a capacity of 1,000 litres per minute set up at the Gangori Hospital in Jaipur was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on Thursday.

The plant is one of 35 PSA oxygen plants across the country that were dedicated by the PM in an event held in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh.

Also Read | Atmanirbhar Bharat Can Be Achieved when Our Technology, Human Resources and Access to Both Come Together, Says President Ram Nath Kovind.

Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said that a total of 42 PSA oxygen plants set up through the PM-CARES fund have been launched in the state.

The plant in Gangori hospital was virtually launched by the PM, while state Health Minister Raghu Sharma launched the other 41.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Jewellery Firm Owner Arrested for Duping 13 Investors of Rs 8 Crore.

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, Medical Education Commissioner Shivangi Swarnkar, SMS Medical College Principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Gangori Hospital Superintendent Dr Rambabu Sharma and others were present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)