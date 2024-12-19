New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In a post on X, PMO India said, "The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Also Read | 'BJP MPs Pushed Me': Rahul Gandhi Reacts After Pratap Sarangi Blamed Him for His Injuries During Chaos at Parliament (Watch Video).

According to PMO, PM Modi said, "The boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Those affected are being assisted by the authorities."

Earlier a devastating maritime accident occurred claiming the lives of 13 people near Mumbai as an Indian Navy boat collided with the passenger ferry Neelkamal, causing it to capsize while en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves.

Also Read | Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Skips Visit to Reshimbaug As Most MahaYuti Legislators Pay Homage to RSS Founder KB Hedgewar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the incident occurred around 3:55 pm when a passenger vessel named Neelkamal capsized in the sea after colliding with a Navy boat.

The Chief Minister announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives.

Addressing the media, CM Fadnavis said, "Near Mumbai, on Buchar Island, a passenger vessel named Neelkamal capsized around 3:55 pm after colliding with a Navy boat. So far, 101 people have been rescued, but 13 lives have been lost as of 7:30 pm. Among the deceased, 10 were civilians, and three were Navy personnel. Two critically injured individuals are being treated at Navy Dockyard Hospital. The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police deployed 11 crafts and four helicopters for the rescue operation. However, the operation is still ongoing, and further information will be available by tomorrow morning regarding any missing persons. Families of those who lost their lives will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund. The incident will be jointly investigated by the police and the Indian Navy." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)