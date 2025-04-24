Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers raided a Mojo Pizza outlet in Uran after a complaint that a child had fallen ill after consuming pizza ordered through Zomato. Reportedly, after consuming a pizza ordered online from the outlet, the child experienced a bout of vomiting. Accordingly, the MNS members visited the outlet and, upon inspection, they reportedly found spoiled vegetables, reused oil, and a severely unhygienic kitchen environment. The MNS workers confronted the staff, recorded a video of it and posted it on Instagram. ‘Nahi Aata Marathi, Kya Karega?’: MNS Workers Slap D-Mart Employee in Mumbai’s Versova for Not Speaking Marathi; Video Goes Viral.

MNS Workers Raid Mojo Pizza Outlet After Kid Experienced Vomiting After Eating Pizza

