Chennai, April 24: In a decisive move to curb potential food-borne illnesses, the Tamil Nadu government has banned the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of mayonnaise made with raw eggs for one year, effective from April 8, 2025. The state has classified raw egg-based mayonnaise as a “high-risk food” due to the potential for bacterial contamination. The ban comes in response to growing concerns about the public health risks posed by raw egg-based products, particularly due to the risk of contamination by harmful bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria.

The notification, issued by the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, highlights the risks associated with raw egg mayonnaise, a semi-solid emulsion commonly used in dishes such as shawarma. The notification explicitly mentions the dangers of foodborne illnesses caused by pathogens such as Salmonella typhimurium, Salmonella enteritidis, Escherichia coli, and Listeria monocytogenes. The commissioner noted that using raw eggs in mayonnaise preparation increases the likelihood of microbial contamination, especially when proper storage and handling measures are not followed. Tamil Nadu: Authorities Impose Ban on Bathing for Tourists As Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Floods at Manimutharu Water Falls (Watch Video).

In the notification, the Tamil Nadu government stressed that food business operators must halt all activities related to raw egg mayonnaise, including its manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, distribution, and sale. The ban is being enforced under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which allows the Commissioner to take such actions when there is a risk to public health. The move underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding consumers from the health hazards posed by improperly prepared food products. Cotton Candy Banned in Tamil Nadu After Samples Reveal Presence of Cancer-Causing Chemicals.

The government has further clarified that any food business operators found in violation of the ban will face penalties and legal consequences. In cases where scientific uncertainty remains regarding the potential health risks, provisional measures will be implemented to mitigate any harmful effects on public health. This action mirrors similar bans imposed on other high-risk products like gutka and pan masala in the past, as part of Tamil Nadu’s ongoing efforts to regulate food safety and protect the well-being of its citizens.

