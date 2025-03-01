Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday for a three-day visit, beginning with his arrival at the Jamnagar Airport.

According to his final tour program, the Prime Minister will spend the night at the Jamnagar Circuit House before proceeding with his engagements.

During his stay in Jamnagar, PM Modi will be accommodated in the Rangmati Room on the first floor of the Circuit House.

PM Modi will visit Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre run by Reliance, tomorrow, followed by a visit to Sasan Gir National Park.

Later, he will travel to Somnath in the Gir district, where he will offer prayers at the Somnath Mahadev Temple on Monday.

Speaking on PM Modi's visit to the state, Gujarat Minister Mulubhai Bera said that all preparations are completed ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Jamnagar, Dwarka and Gir districts during his three-day visit to the state.

The Gujarat Minister stated that PM Modi, who frequently visits Saurashtra, will arrive in Jamnagar and later visit Vantara on Sunday morning, followed by a visit to the Somnath Temple in the Gir district.

Speaking to ANI, Bera said, "PM Narendra Modi is arriving in Jamnagar and the whole city is excited to welcome him. He deeply cares about Jamnagar and Saurashtra and regularly comes here. All the arrangements have been completed. Jamnagar and Dwarka districts are excited to welcome PM Modi. He will be visiting Vantara tomorrow morning in Jamnagar, after which he will also visit Somnath Temple in the Gir district."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is currently visiting India.

PM Modi also spoke about how Abbott, during a visit to the Dilli Haat venue in the national capital, enjoyed millets.

Sharing a picture with Abbott on X, PM Modi stated, "Delighted to meet my good friend and former Australian PM Tony Abbott. He has always been a friend of India's. We have all seen him enjoy millets during his current visit."

During his visit to the Millets Experience Centre at Dilli Haat in New Delhi on Friday, Abbott said that he was impressed by the various millet-based food items he had tried.

The Millets Experience Centre (MEC) was launched by former Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, along with Managing Director of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), Rajbir Singh in April 2023.

The centre was made to raise awareness of Millets and encourage its adoption among the general public, according to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. (ANI)

