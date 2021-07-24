Panaji (Goa) [India], July 24 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to enquire about the prevailing flood situation in Goa due to incessant rains and assured him of the Centre's full support and assistance to the State.

Sawant further said that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the widespread damage caused in the State due to incessant rains.

Informing about the above developments, Sawant in a tweet said, "Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi called to inquire about the safety and well-being of the people in the prevailing flooding situation in Goa due to incessant rains. The PM has assured full support and assistance to the State. @PMOIndia"

"Spoke to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji regarding the flooding situation in Goa due to incessant rains. Briefed him about the widespread damage caused in the State. The HM has assured all the necessary support for carrying out relief activities," said the Goa Chief Minister in another tweet.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in parts of Goa inundating houses, leaving hundreds stranded, communication lines snapped and rail and road traffic disrupted.

Earlier on Friday, Sawant inspected the areas flooded due to incessant rains in various parts of Bicholim Taluka where he directed the officials to provide immediate assistance to people in distress.

Tweeting about his inspection visit, Sawant said, "Inspected the areas flooded due to incessant rains in various parts of Bicholim Taluka today. CM directed the officials to provide immediate assistance to people in distress. 23 people in Harvalem have been rescued and brought to safety."

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department warned of "very intense spells of short duration" over parts of Goa including Sattari, Dharbandora, Ponda, Sanguem, Salcette and Quepem.

The areas, as predicted, received very heavy rainfall. Several villages in Valpoi, Bicholim, Pernem and Ponda talukas were cut off after the roads leading to the villages were affected. (ANI)

