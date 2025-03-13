New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after concluding his two-day State visit to Mauritius, on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgool and the people and Government of Mauritius for their warm hospitality.

PM Modi also shared highlights from the second day of his visit, which included attending the Mauritius National Day parade in Port Louis and offering prayers at the sacred Ganga Talao. People had lined up the roads for kilometres as PM Modi went to the Ganga Talao in Mauritius, to catch a glimpse of him...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday returned to the national capital, after concluding his two-day State Visit to Mauritius.

On Wednesday, during the second day of his visit, Prime Minister Modi was conferred with Mauritius' highest civilian award by President Dharam Gokhool. This marked the second time PM Modi was invited as the Chief Guest for Mauritius' National Day, a role he first held in 2015. PM Modi also offered prayers at the Ganga Talao and mixed holy water brought from Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

In addition, PM Modi received the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, the highest national award of Mauritius. Thousands of people gathered at the venue, braving heavy rain, to witness PM Modi accept the award on the National Day.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for being conferred the highest national award of Mauritius. This is not just my honour; it is the honour of 1.4 billion Indians. It is a tribute to the centuries-old cultural and historical bonds of kinship between India and Mauritius. It is an acknowledgment of our shared commitment to regional peace, progress, security, and sustainable development. And it is a symbol of the shared hopes and aspirations of the Global South," PM Modi said while receiving the award.

PM Modi, along with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, also jointly inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation. PM Modi emphasized that the institute will serve as a hub for learning and research. (ANI)

