New Delhi, January 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Azali Assoumani on his re-election as the president of Comoros and said he looked forward to further strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

Modi said on X, "Heartiest congratulations @PR_AZALI on your re-election as the President of Comoros. Look forward to continue working together to further strengthen India-Comoros partnership, India-Africa partnership and 'Vision Sagar.'" Assoumani is the current chairperson of the African Union too.

