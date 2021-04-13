New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Jordanian King Abdullah II on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Jordan and hailed the Middle Eastern country as a global symbol of moderation.

In a video message, Prime Minister Modi also hailed the far-sighted leadership of Abdullah II and said under him Jordan has achieved sustainable and inclusive growth, and remarkable developments in economic and socio-cultural fields, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Highlighting the key role of King Abdullah II in the promotion of peace in West Asia, Prime Minister Modi noted that Jordan has today emerged as a "powerful voice and global symbol of moderation in an important region of the world".

The Prime Minister expressed his heartiest congratulations and warm greetings to King Abdullah II and the people of Jordan.

Noting the deepening of relations between India and Jordan, Modi fondly recalled the historic visit of King Abdullah II to India in 2018, during which the Jordanian King had reiterated the Amman message of 2004 of tolerance, unity, and respect for human dignity.

The prime minister noted that India and Jordan were united in the belief that moderation and peaceful co-existence were essential for peace and prosperity.

He stressed that the two sides would continue to walk side by side in their joint efforts for a greater future for all humanity.

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan marked the 100th anniversary of its founding on April 11.

