New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Olaf Scholz on being elected Germany's Chancellor and said he looks forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the India-Germany strategic partnership.

Germany's parliament elected Scholz as the country's ninth post-World War II chancellor on Wednesday, opening a new era for the European Union nation after Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure.

"My heartiest congratulations to @OlafScholz on being elected as the Federal Chancellor of Germany," Modi tweeted.

"I look forward to working closely to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany" he said.

