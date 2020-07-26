Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Panipat girl Kritika Nandal, in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, for passing the class 12 Board examination with flying colours.

In his monthly radio address, the prime minister interacted with students who had scored well in their Board exams.

Also Read | Karnataka Forest Minister Anand Singh Tests COVID-19 Positive, Says Report: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

Kritika (17), who hails from Mehrana village in Haryana's Panipat district, secured over 96 per cent marks.

Modi talked about how the country is changing and youngsters from villages and small towns are coming forward and attaining new heights of success.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Final Year UG, 4th Semester PG Exams to be Conducted Online, Announces CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Friends, especially my young friends, the country is changing. How is it changing? How fast is it changing? In what areas is it changing? If we look at this with a positive mindset, we will be amazed,” he said.

The prime minister said there was a time when in sports and other sectors, most of the achievers came from big cities, eminent families or renowned schools and colleges.

“Now, young people from villages, small towns and ordinary families are coming forward. They are attaining new heights of success,” he said, adding that they are moving ahead and fulfilling their dreams despite facing several odds.

“Something similar is evident in this year's Board exam results. In today's Mann ki Baat, we will talk to some of these talented children. One such talented daughter is Kritika Nandal. She hails from Panipat, Haryana,” Modi said.

Panipat is also the place from where the prime minister launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in 2015.

Modi congratulated Kritika for scoring well in the examination.

He told her that she may be tired of receiving many congratulatory calls and asked her how she felt.

In response, she said, “Sir, it feels very good.”

Kritika told the prime minister that her mother is her biggest inspiration in life. She said her mother is bold and strong despite facing many difficulties in her life. Her father passed away last year.

The top scorer wishes to become a doctor.

Modi told the girl that a doctor's job is tough as his/her life is dedicated to the service of people 24x7 for 365 days in a year.

“You will get the degree as you are very bright. But life of a doctor is dedicated to society. Doctors do not even get sound sleep,” he said, adding that doctors have to rush to attend to patients at odd hours.

Modi also told Kritika how doctors discharge their duties despite facing danger like in the times of a pandemic.

Kritika's mother Saroj, who stitches clothes for a living said, “It is the happiest moment of my life… every word he (Modi) speaks is a big inspiration for us.”

Talking to media at their home in Panipat, Saroj said, “It is our great fortune that Modi ji himself called up to congratulate my girl. His blessings mean a lot. My daughter studied hard and it is her hard work which has brought her to this stage.”

“She has made the entire nation proud today and got appreciation from none other than the prime minister,” she added.

The prime minister also praised Haryana for being the country's powerhouse in the field of sports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)