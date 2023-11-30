New Delhi, November 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under 'Rozgar Mela' via video conferencing on Thursday. "These appointment letters are a result of your hard work and talent. You're going to join that facet of Nation development which is directly connected with the people," PM Modi said addressing the new recruits.

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs. "As employees of the Government of India, you all have to fulfil big responsibilities. Whatever position you hold, whatever field you work in, your top priority should be the ease of living of the countrymen," PM Modi said. PM Narendra Modi Launches Initiative To Increase Number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras From 10,000 to 25,000 (Watch Video).

"The campaign of providing jobs to lakhs of youth in the country by the Government of India is continuing. Today, more than 50 thousand youth have been given appointment letters for government jobs. This appointment letter is the result of your hard work and talent. I congratulate you and your family very much," the prime minister said.

Rozgar Mela is being held at 37 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative. The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments including Department of Revenue, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Ministry of Labour & Employment, among others. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: PM Narendra Modi Launches 'Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra' Scheme to Empower Female Farmers with Drone Technology (Watch Video).

Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development. So far, there have been a series of Rozgar Mela events, providing government jobs in different departments.

