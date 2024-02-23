Varanasi, February 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed prizes to winners of Sansad Pratiyogita in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday. The prize distribution ceremony was held at Banaras Hindu University. The Prime Minister congratulated all winners of the competition and also extended wishes to their parents on their wards' win. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present.

The event was also attended by students and parents in large numbers. The Prime Minister also launched two books on Kashi during the occasion. "A lot of development has taken place in Kashi in the last 10 years. Two books on complete information about Kashi have also been launched here today," he said. "The journey of development that Kashi has undertaken in the last 10 years, every stage of it and the culture here has also been described in this book," he added. He further affirmed that Kashi is empowered by the young generation. PM Narendra Modi To Visit Sant Ravi Das Temple in Varanasi on February 23, His Third Trip Since 2016.

"The Kashi which is called more ancient than the time itself, its identity is being empowered by the young generation responsibly. This scene satisfies my heart, makes me feel proud and also gives the confidence that the youth will take the country to new heights on Amrit Kaal," PM Modi said. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali later in the day. The Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali and around 11.30 am, he will attend a public function commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas, a release issued by PM's office said.

He is also scheduled to visit Banas Kashi Sankul, a milk processing unit of Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd built at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi later in the day. After this, he will address a public function where the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi Inspects Shivpur- Phulwaria- Lahartara Marg Along With CM Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi (See Pics).

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in Varanasi. These projects include ten spiritual journeys along the Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and the redevelopment of public facilities at five stops on the Pavan Path. 23 schemes worth Rs 10,972 crore are to be launched and the foundation stone for 12 schemes worth Rs 2195.07 crore will be laid by the Prime Minister.

