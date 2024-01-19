Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) Amid showering of flowers and petals by BJP supporters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show here on Friday before inaugurating the Khelo India Youth Games.

Beginning his three-day Tamil Nadu visit, Modi waved to enthusiastic supporters from his car and along the about 4-km route, he was welcomed by performers of Bharathanatyam and folk arts and traditional music was played.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Ceremony: All Government Offices Under Chandigarh Administration To Stay Closed on January 22 on Occasion of Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Ram Mandir consecration on January 22 was a key theme that was displayed in banners by saffron party workers.

The Prime Minister was accorded a rousing reception by BJP workers who lined up on both sides of the roads, leading to the Nehru Indoor Stadium at Periamet here.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Policeman Shot Dead During Chase To Nab Miscreants in Seoni District; Three Arrested (Watch Video).

Modi arrived at the airport here and later reached INS Adyar, near the Marina beach by a helicopter and arrived at the venue of the youth games by road. Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin welcomed him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)