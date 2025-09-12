New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday launched 'Gyan Bharatam Portal', a dedicated digital platform aimed at accelerating manuscript digitisation, preservation, and public access.

PM Modi launched the portal today at the International Conference on Gyan Bharatam at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. He also attended an exhibition organised by the Union Ministry of Culture there.

The 'Gyan Bharatam' is a landmark national initiative dedicated to preserving, digitising, and disseminating India's manuscript heritage.

The Ministry of Culture organised the first-ever Gyan Bharatam International Conference on 'Reclaiming India's Knowledge Legacy through Manuscript Heritage' from 11th to 13th September at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, according to the Ministry of Culture.

The conference brought together over 1,100 participants, including scholars, experts, institutions, and cultural practitioners from across the country and abroad. It created a collaborative platform for discussion, deliberation, and shaping the way forward in preserving, digitising, and sharing India's manuscript heritage with the world.

The 'Gyan Bharatam' launched as a visionary national movement dedicated to safeguarding and disseminating India's vast manuscript wealth.

It will serve both as a tribute to the nation's civilisational roots and as a forward-looking step towards the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, where India emerges as a true Vishwa Guru, combining the wisdom of its past with the innovation of its future.

Designed as a comprehensive framework, 'Gyan Bharatam' revived India's manuscript legacy by combining preservation, digitisation, scholarship, and global accessibility. Its objectives include identification and documentation through a nationwide register, conservation and restoration of fragile texts, large-scale digitisation using AI-driven tools, and creation of a National Digital Repository.

It also focused on research, translation, and publication of rare manuscripts, capacity building for scholars and conservators, development of digital platforms, and public participation through collaborative programmes. Further, global partnerships and the integration of manuscript wisdom into education will strengthen India's role in global knowledge exchange. (ANI)

