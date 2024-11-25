New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the United Nations' International Year of Cooperatives 2025 and released a commemorative postal stamp.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global Cooperative Conference 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He also launched the United Nations' International Year of Cooperatives 2025 and released a commemorative postal stamp," stated a Ministry of Cooperation release.

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office dated November 24, the UN's International Year of Cooperatives 2025 focuses on the theme "Cooperatives Build a Better World," highlighting the transformative role cooperatives play in promoting social inclusion, economic empowerment, and sustainable development.

The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) recognise cooperatives as key drivers of sustainable development, particularly in reducing inequality, promoting decent work, and alleviating poverty. The year 2025 will be a global initiative showcasing the power of cooperative enterprises in addressing the world's most pressing challenges, the release added.

The commemorative postal stamp features a lotus, symbolising peace, strength, resilience, and growth, reflecting the cooperative values of sustainability and community development. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the five petals of the lotus represent the Panchatatva (five elements of nature), underscoring cooperatives' commitment to environmental, social, and economic sustainability. The design incorporates sectors such as agriculture, dairy, fisheries, consumer cooperatives, and housing, with a drone symbolising the role of modern technology in agriculture.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the Prime Minister of Bhutan, the Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, the President of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), the Secretary of the Ministry of Cooperation, and other dignitaries were present at the event, the Ministry of Cooperation noted.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah described the United Nations' decision to observe 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives as a timely step, benefiting millions of poor people and farmers worldwide.

He said the inauguration of the International Year of Cooperatives 2025 by Prime Minister Modi, alongside hosting the International Cooperative Conference of the ICA in India, is a significant step forward. Shah added that Prime Minister Modi's call for "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" three years ago embodies the conference's theme and has paved the way for the prosperity of millions of villages, women, and farmers.

Shah noted that in the past three years, significant developments have occurred in India's cooperative sector. After 75 years of independence, the country's cooperative movement has seen a revival with renewed energy.

In the next three years, Shah said, two lakh new Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) will ensure every village panchayat in India has a cooperative society. He added that steps are being taken to modernise PACS and make them tech-enabled and economically viable.

Three new national-level cooperative bodies--National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL), and Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL)--will enhance farmers' access to domestic and global markets, Shah stated. These organisations will inspire cooperatives worldwide, demonstrating how small farmers can reach international markets.

Shah lauded cooperatives like Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), Krishak Bharti Cooperative (KRIBHCO), and Amul for setting global benchmarks and expressed confidence that the new cooperative entities would similarly guide the global cooperative sector.

He highlighted the strengthened legal framework for cooperatives following the Ministry of Cooperation's formation three years ago, which has driven significant initiatives such as White Revolution 2.0 and Blue Revolution, where cooperatives play a crucial role.

Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, comprehensive changes have been made in the cooperative sector over the past three years, Shah said. Plans are underway to establish a cooperative university to create trained, tech-enabled human resources. Additionally, a new cooperative policy will be introduced, adding new dimensions to India's cooperative movement.

Shah reiterated the government's commitment to expanding the reach of cooperatives to every village and farmer in India. Efforts are ongoing to explore new areas and broaden the scope of cooperatives.

He emphasised that the cooperative movement has opened numerous opportunities for empowering villages, farmers, women, and the underprivileged. Through this movement, the vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" can be achieved in the future.

He concluded by stating that the International Year of Cooperatives 2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, will empower millions of poor people, farmers, and women worldwide, enabling them to live with dignity and respect. (ANI)

