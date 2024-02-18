New Delhi, February 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Sunday. PM Modi said that he discussed "ways to further strengthen the growth trajectory of the states" to leverage "a double engine of growth" to build a Viksit Bharat. "Had an extensive meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of states where @BJP4India is serving in Government. Discussed ways to further strengthen the growth trajectory of the states so that we can leverage double engine of growth to build a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi posted on X.

zExpanding on the significance of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', a legislation aimed at raising the representation of women in Parliament and state legislatures, Prime Minister Modi said, "We brought a law that guarantees more reservation for women in the Parliament as well as state legislative assemblies after three decades. We also showed the courage to implement a law that puts an end to the practice of Triple Talaq (among Muslims). The requirement for a new Parliament House had been felt by many for long. It was our government that fulfilled this long-pending requirement." Opposition Lacks Road Map for 'Viksit Bharat', Only BJP Can Deliver It: PM Narendra Modi at Party Convention

PM Modi further said the BJP workers are fortunate to have witnessed 'revolutionary changes' across the country over the last 10 years. "The BJP workers are fortunate to have witnessed revolutionary changes over the past 10 years of our government. Any country can progress and reach its promised place when the people come to appreciate and cherish its heritage and history. During our decade in governance, the country has not only come to cherish its heritage but also flaunt it with pride," PM Modi said. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seeking Stronger Mandate for India’s Benefit, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video)

Earlier, on the inaugural day of the national convention on Saturday, the BJP passed a significant political resolution titled 'Viksit Bharat', highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre under Prime Minister Modi. It added that the BJP would return for a third term at the helm and carry forward its roadmap for holistic development and welfare. With the Lok Sabha polls around the corner, the BJP National Convention was aimed at fleshing out the party's strategy and charging up cadres ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

