New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary on Monday, saying his statesmanship and intellectual depth profoundly shaped the nation's course.

A veteran Congress leader, Mukherjee served as a Union minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th president. He died on August 31, 2020 at the age of 84.

In a post on X, Modi said, "On his birth anniversary, paying homage to Shri Pranab Mukherjee, whose statesmanship and intellectual depth profoundly shaped our nation's course."

"His insights and leadership were invaluable, and on a personal level, our interactions were always enriching. His dedication and wisdom will forever be a guiding force in our journey towards progress," Modi said.

