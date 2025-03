New Delhi, March 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States' Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard in the national capital on Monday evening and presented her a vase containing jal (holy water) from the recently concluded Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Gabbard is in India as part of her multi-nation visit. The Asia leg of her trip will conclude with an address on March 18 at the Raisina Dialogue, a multinational gathering of security officials in Delhi, to which PM Modi invited her.

The meeting with the Prime Minister followed a discussion with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, where Singh raised concerns over anti-India activities conducted by the banned Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in the US. According to sources, India expressed its concerns and asked the US Director of National Intelligence to take strong action against the unlawful organisation. PM Narendra Modi Joins Truth Social After Donald Trump Amplifies Lex Fridman Podcast, Check Out His First Post Here.

They also discussed key aspects of defence cooperation and intelligence sharing between the two nations. Notably, SFJ has been designated as an unlawful association by India. According to sources, India expressed its concerns and urged the US Director of National Intelligence to take strong action against the group. Her visit to India follows PM Modi's visit to the US in February this year. Donald Trump Administration Committed To Defeat Ideology That Drives ‘Islamist Terrorism’, Says US Intel Chief Tulsi Gabbard Ahead of Raisina Dialogue (Watch Video).

PM Modi Meets Tulsi Gabbard

#WATCH | Delhi: US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The PM presented her with a vase containing Gangajal from the recently concluded Prayagraj Mahakumbh. pic.twitter.com/jJ0OJbggNF — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

During their meeting, PM Modi had called Gabbard a "strong votary" of India-US friendship, while she described it as an "honour" to meet him and expressed her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. Gabbard is also set to participate in a keynote conversation with Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). The 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue is being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with ORF.

