New Delhi, February 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Energy Week (IEW) in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday, officials said on Saturday. According to officials, IEW, which is scheduled to be held from Feb 6 to 8, is aimed to showcase India's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.

The event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents. It will see the presence of more than 30 Ministers from across the world. Budget 2023: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Union Budget, Says 'It Will Fulfil Dreams of Poor, Middle-Class People and Farmers' (Watch Video).

Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India's energy future. During the programme, Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil & gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

In line with the ethanol blending roadmap, Prime Minister will launch E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of Oil Marketing Companies in 11 States/UTs. E20 is a blend of 20% ethanol with petrol. The government aims to achieve a complete 20% blending of ethanol by 2025, and oil marketing companies are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress.

Prime Minister will also flag off the Green Mobility Rally. The rally will witness participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help create public awareness for the green fuels.

He will launch the uniforms under 'Unbottled' initiative of Indian Oil. Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister to phase out single-use plastic, Indian Oil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) & cotton. Each set of uniform of Indian Oil's customer attendant shall support recycling of around 28 used PET bottles. Budget Session 2023: PM Narendra Modi Holds Meeting With Union Ministers To Discuss Government Strategy in Parliament.

Indian Oil is taking this initiative further through 'Unbottled' - a sustainable garment brand launched for merchandise made from recycled polyester. Under this brand, the company targets to meet the requirement of uniforms for the customer attendants of other Oil Marketing Companies, non-combat uniforms for Army, uniforms/ dresses for Institutions & sales to retail customers.

The Prime Minister will also unveil the twin-cooktop model of Indian Oil's Indoor Solar Cooking System and flag-off its commercial roll-out, an official statement said.

