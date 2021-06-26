Lucknow, June 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the future vision of Ayodhya's development today in a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sources had confirmed on Friday that the future vision includes modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport and other several pending projects.

Earlier in February this year, Adityanath had said that the state government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre. UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Present Future Vision of Ayodhya's Development to PM Narendra Modi in Virtual Meet Tomorrow.

"UP government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre. About Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to the district administration by the state government. The Central government has disbursed Rs 250 crore," the Chief Minister had told ANI.

Speaking about tourism and pilgrimage in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister had said, "Ayodhya is popular for Ramjanmabhoomi. Work in Ayodhya is going on for the construction of Lord Ram temple. Lakhs of devotees and pilgrims visit Ayodhya. The city offers an amalgamation of spirituality and tourism and both the central and state governments are working for its development."

Last year on August 5, Prime Minister Modi had visited Ayodhya to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmbhoomi site.In February 2020, the Prime had announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

