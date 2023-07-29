New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited an exhibition ahead of the inauguration of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, being held here to mark the three years of the launch of the new National Education Policy (NEP). The Prime Minister also interacted with students during his visit. Muharram 2023: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain on Day of Ashura.

During the programme, Modi will release the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme. The schools under the scheme will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged under the NEP.

PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Students

The PM will also release education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages. The two-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam is being held at Bharat Mandapam here at the old Pragati Maidan.

