New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed re-naming of the iconic Cultural Center in Jaffna built with Indian assistance, as 'Thiruvalluvar Cultural Center' in honour of Tamil philosopher, poet and thinker Thiruvalluvar.

Responding to a post by the Indian Embassy in Srilanka handle on X, PM Modi wrote: "Welcome the naming of the iconic Cultural Center in Jaffna built with Indian assistance, as 'Thiruvalluvar Cultural Center'. In addition to paying homage to the great Thiruvalluvar, it is also a testament to the deep cultural, linguistic, historical and civilisational bonds between the people of India and Sri Lanka."

Indian Embassy in Srilanka posted that the Cultural Center in Jaffna was today renamed as 'Thiruvalluvar Cultural Center' in the honour of Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

"In honor of great Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar, the Cultural Center in Jaffna was today renamed as 'Thiruvalluvar Cultural Center' in a ceremony attended by HC @santjha, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs Hon. Sunil Senevi & Governor Northern Province," Indian Embassy in Srilanka posted on X.

On January 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered iconic Tamil philosopher, poet and thinker Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, saying his verses reflect the essence of Tamil culture and the nation's philosophical heritage.

"On Thiruvalluvar Day, we remember one of our land's greatest philosophers, poets, and thinkers, the great Thiruvalluvar. His verses reflect the essence of Tamil culture and our philosophical heritage. His teachings emphasize righteousness, compassion, and justice. His timeless work, the Tirukkural, stands as a beacon of inspiration, offering profound insights on a wide range of issues. We will continue to work hard to fulfil his vision for our society," PM Modi posted on social media platform X. (ANI)

