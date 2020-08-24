New Delhi, August 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended wishes to all Gujaratis on the occasion of World Gujarati Day.

"Wherever a Gujarati lives, there is Gujarat forever." Let's make Gujaratiness meaningful with its sophistication, identity and sensitivity. Happy World Gujarati Day..." Modi Tweeted. PM Narendra Modi Shares Video Of His Bond With Peacocks At His Residence Along With A Poem.

"Veer Narmad is a visionary creator, philosopher, pioneer of social justice. The poet Narmad, who is considered to be 'the first in modern times', introduced his fearlessness and creativity through 'Dandio'. A heartfelt tribute on the birth anniversary of social reformer poet Narmad," he added.

'જ્યાં જ્યાં વસે એક ગુજરાતી, ત્યાં ત્યાં સદાકાળ ગુજરાત' . ગુજરાતીપણાને એની સંસ્કારિતા, અસ્મિતા અને સંવેદનશીલતાથી સાર્થક કરીએ. વિશ્વ ગુજરાતી ભાષા દિવસની શુભકામનાઓ.. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2020

August 24 is Poet Narmad's birthday and is celebrated as a day dedicated to Gujarati language and literature.

