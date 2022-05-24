New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): A photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the front at the Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo in which he is seen walking in front with other leaders down a flight of stairs has been shared widely on social media.

Union Ministers and other BJP leaders have cited the photo to hail PM Modi for his leadership skills.

The photo that has gone viral on social media shows PM Modi walking down the stairs with other Quad leaders including US president Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with PM Modi walking in front of everyone.

Tweeting the photo, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Seeing is Believing."Union Minister Smriti Irani also shared the picture on her official Twitter handle and captioned it, "Pradhan Sevak - knows the way, goes the way, shows the way."Calling PM Modi the "power of India", Union Minister Mukhtar Abbad Naqvi tweeted in Hindi, "Power of Hindustan, Personality of Narendra Modi ji." (roughly translated Hindi)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also commented on the viral photo of PM Modi and tweeted, "Standing apart, and ushering India into a new era. Pride"The national convener of BJP's IT cell Amit Malviya too shared the picture and tweeted, "Leading the world... a picture is worth a thousand words."

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also posted the picture on his official Twitter handle and said, "Vishwa Guru Bharat!"

PM Modi participated in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday along with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, President Joseph Biden of the United States of America and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia.

This was the fourth interaction of the Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, the Summit in Washington D.C in September 2021 and their virtual interaction in March 2022. (ANI)

