Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 26 (ANI): After the Gujarat Government decided to extend the Sabarmati Riverfront project from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, Riverfront Development Corporation Chairman, Keshav Verma on Monday said that the formation of this project is "remarkable," adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is "transformational."

"The formation of this project is in itself a remarkable thing...PM Modi's vision is transformational...The third phase design is beautiful. When it goes right up to Gandhinagar, people between these twin cities (Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar) will get a public space. It is a very good example of place-making," River Front Development Corporation Chairman, Keshav Verma told ANI on Monday.

He further said that such a riverfront has not yet been built anywhere in the country, adding that it was made very professionally.

"The vision of the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's is world-class. After this, the second phase started. The design of the second face has changed slightly. This will be a total of 5.5 kilometers. After this, the third phase will also start. The third phase will be of 4.8 km with a private company. With which the Ahmedabad River Front will reach the Gift City of Gandhinagar," he added.

The chairman of River Front Development Corporation said that the design will be quite attractive and the greenery of the land will be created without cement.

"Till now 6 lakh trees have been planted on the riverfront. Special care will be taken for all types of people and facilities will be there that will be visiting the Sabarmati River Front," he added.

"So far 20 km of public space is being prepared for the public. People from the entire country and tourists from all over the world will benefit from it. Such public space has also been prepared in Lal Chowk of Sri Nagar," he said.

He further asserted that around 25 to 30 thousand people are visiting the Sabarmati Riverfront.

Meanwhile, a tourist from Mumbai said that he liked the city and the Riverfront a lot, adding that the place is well maintained.

"I liked this city and the Riverfront a lot...I have been to several places as a vlogger...No place is this well maintained...This is very good for the environment," he added.

The iconic Sabarmati Riverfront symbolises the very essence of Ahmedabad. The riverfront complex not only adds to the beauty and infrastructure of the city but also encourages a culture of fitness and sports amongst the general public. (ANI)

