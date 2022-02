New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya, a principal BJP ideologue, on his 54th death anniversary, saying his philosophy of integral humanism can provide solutions to many problems of not only India but the world.

Coming from the RSS, Upadhyaya was a founder member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later transformed into the BJP after its brief merger with opposition parties to take on the Congress in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls, and his ideas have been an inspiration for the party.

Also Read | Apple Announces New Updates for AirTag To Curb Unwanted Tracking: Report.

Modi said his entire life was based on the principle of "sarvajan hitay, sarvajan sukhay" (For everybody's good, for everybody's happiness).

The prime minister has often cited Upadhyaya's advocacy of "antyodaya" (uplift of the most poor) as a key driver of his government's welfare policies.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Gets Death Sentence for Raping, Killing 4-Year-Old Girl.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)