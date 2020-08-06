New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) has been announced to the kin of those who died in the fire accident at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday.

The PMO added that Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured in the incident.

Also Read | Chinese Aggression Increasing Along LAC & More Particularly in Galwan Valley Since May 5: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

"Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the hospital fire," the PMO tweeted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the death of eight people who died in the fire.

Also Read | Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad Sealed After 8 Dead in Tragic Fire Incident in Gujarat.

"Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM Vijay Rupani and Mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," the Prime Minister tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)