Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 3 (ANI): Police checked vehicles of commuters in Amritsar on late Wednesday night as the night curfew has been imposed in all towns and cities of the state from 10 pm to 5 am, with effect from December 1 amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Policemen were seen stopping the commuters and thoroughly checking their vehicles. Barricades have also been installed on the roads amid the night curfew.

Amid the grim Covid situation in Delhi-NCR and "apprehensions of the second wave" in Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a series of fresh restrictions in the state, including re-imposition of night curfew in all towns and cities from December 1.

The Punjab government has also doubled a fine for not wearing masks or following social distancing norms, according to an official release. As per the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 6,834 active cases of COVID-19.

Night curfew will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am, announced the Chief Minister, warning people against letting their guard down under any circumstances.

The curbs, which will be reviewed on December 15, also restrict opening timings of all hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces till 9.30 om.

Giving details of the new restrictions after a high-level state Covid review meeting, an official spokesperson of the Punjab government said fine for now following Covid appropriate behaviour will be hiked from the present Rs 500 to Rs 1000.

Punjab has reported 7,634 active COVID-19 cases, 1,40,254 recoveries and 4,821 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

