Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) A Class 10 student was detained on Tuesday for allegedly creating a bomb scare in a city school where he is studying with an intention to force postponement of an examination for which he was not prepared, police said.

The student had an exam on July 21 and he wanted it to be put off as he had not prepared for it, the police who were part of the investigation said.

With the fear of failing in the examination, he sent the threat, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search of the school and its premises on Monday, by email to the National Hill View Public school.

"The boy had created a new email address in the name of 'Huchcha Venkat', a film actor, on his father's laptop and sent it to the school," a police officer said.

Following the email, the police were on their toes, bomb and dog squads were rushed to the spot; students, teachers and others in the school were evacuated and parents hurried to the institution on learning about the scare.

