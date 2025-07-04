Bareilly (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) Police here in rural Nawabganj area arrested a man and four women in a house raid on charges of sex racket, an officer on Friday said.

The raiding team seized Rs 3,200 in cash, four mobile phones, and "objectionable material" found in possession of the five.

Nawabganj Circle Officer Gaurav Singh said, "While sex rackets being busted in urban areas is not uncommon, it is a matter of serious concern when such illegal activity is found operating in rural regions."

The raid was conducted by Circle Officer Gaurav Singh and Nawabganj Station House Officer Arun Kumar Srivastava on a tip-off.

The man arrested was the owner of the house, the officer said.

