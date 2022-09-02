Karimganj (Assam) [India], September 2 (ANI): Assam Police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 12 lakh and apprehended two drug peddlers in the Karimganj district on late Thursday night.

Based on secret information, a team of Karimganj district police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gitartha Dev Sarma launched an operation and intercepted a four-wheeler in the Bhanga area in the district and seized 131 grams of heroin and three packets of Yaba tablets weighing about 66 grams from the vehicle.

Police also seized the vehicle and apprehended two drug peddlers identified as Ahmedur Rahman and Kazi Alauddin.

Gitartha Dev Sarma, DSP of Karimganj district said that they launched the operation based on the information that, some drug peddlers of Hailakandi district are carrying drugs towards Karimganj.

"We have intercepted a four-wheeler at Bhanga area and during a search of the vehicle, we have found 10 soap cases containing 131 grams of heroin and three packets of Yaba tablets. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 12 lakh. We have also apprehended two drug peddlers," Gitartha Dev Sarma said.

Last month, the Assam Police had seized 92.550 kg of ganja and arrested one person.

According to Police, the arrested person has been identified as Koilash Das.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bajali and Nalbari district police forces carried out a joint operation at Mahtali Gaon in Bajali last evening.

During the search operation at the shop of Koilash Das, the police team seized Ganja from his possession.

Earlier on August 2, in a joint operation conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force and the Assam Police, narcotics worth Rs 15 crore had been seized from Assam's Karbi Anglong district. In the operation, three drug smugglers had also been apprehended. (ANI)

