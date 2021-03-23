Kokrajhar, Mar 23 (PTI) Arms and ammunition, including AK-56 rifles, were seized by police from a deep forest area in lower Assam's Kokrajhar district, an officer said on Tuesday.

Based on specific information police on Monday night recovered two AK-56 rifles with two magazines, one 9mm pistol with magazine and 42 rounds of AK-series ammunition from the forest area of Balujhora, said Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Roashan.

The arms and ammunition were kept concealed underground in the jungle area, the SP told reporters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)