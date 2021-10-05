New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Dismissing the media reports of coal shortage in the country, Union Power Minister RK Singh on Tuesday asserted that there is no coal crisis in India like China and the country is in a position to meet the increasing demand of coal.

Emphasising that the rise in demand for electricity is a positive indication for the country's economy, Singh said, "The demand for coal has increased and we are fulfilling this demand. We are in a position to meet the further rise in the demands."

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Singh said, "Sharp surge in energy demand is a good sign of recovery of our economy. This shows that our economy is growing and this should be taken in that way. We have also added around 2.83 crore new consumers in the system. Most of them are from lower-middle-class and poor sections, so they are buying fans, lights and television sets this is also the reason for the increase in demand."

Underscoring the fact that coal demand is rising but the country is able to meet the demand and supply situation the union minister said, "If the demand increases further we are able to meet that also as we have enough arrangements. If we see today's stock, we have coal stock of 4 days. Coal rakes are coming daily. We have a committee headed by Power Secretary having top officials from Railway and Coal Ministry that is daily reviewing the situation and is keeping a close eye on the demand and supply situation. This committee ensures that no power plant is facing a shortage of coal."

When asked about the neighbouring country China which is facing energy crises that are disrupting global supply chains and sending prices soaring and if there is any fear factor involved or a worrying situation for India, the Power Minister categorically said, "Not at all. There is no coal crisis in India and whatever the demand is, we are able to meet the demand."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Coal on Monday set a target of one billion tonne coal production by 2024.

The Ministry of Coal finalized an Agenda Document for the year 2021-22 which broadly focuses on the four areas including coal sector reforms, coal transition and sustainability, institution building and futuristic agenda.

The Agenda covers the entire gamut of areas for steering the coal sector into new technologies while focussing on the core competence of ensuring set production targets including the one billion tonne by 2024. (ANI)

