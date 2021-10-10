New Delhi, October 10: Union Minister of Power RK Singh on Sunday dismissed claims of power blackout due to reported coal supply shortage in India. Asserting there is no coal shortage crisis, RK Singh said he reprimanded GAIL and Tata for "irresponsible behaviour". His comments came a day after some states say they are staring at power blackout due to shortage in supply of coal.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)