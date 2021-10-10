New Delhi, October 10: Union Minister of Power RK Singh on Sunday dismissed claims of power blackout due to reported coal supply shortage in India. Asserting there is no coal shortage crisis, RK Singh said he reprimanded GAIL and Tata for "irresponsible behaviour". His comments came a day after some states say they are staring at power blackout due to shortage in supply of coal.

In effect, neither there was, nor there is any crisis. It was created unnecessarily. I've warned Tata Power CEO of action if they send baseless SMSs to customers that can create panic. Messages by GAIL & Tata Power qualify as acts of irresponsible behaviour: Union Power Minister pic.twitter.com/v5NDqkKwHl — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

